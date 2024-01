2 hours ago by Em Moore

Zulu have released their Audiotree Live Session. The band played “For Sista Humphrey”, “Our Day Is Now”, “From Tha Gods To Earth”, “Shine Eternally”, and “Where I’m From” off their 2023 album A New Tomorrow along with “Straight From Da Tribe Of The Moon”, “On The Corner of Cimarron and 24th” from their 2020 EP My People…Hold On, and “52 Fatal Strikes” from their 2019 EP Our Day Will Come. Zulu will be touring the US with Spy starting next month. Check out the video in full below.