Nameless Friends announce Canadian tour

Nameless Friends
by Tours

London, Ontario-based rockers Nameless Friends have announced Canadian tour dates for next month including a performance at Bitch Fest in Toronto. The band released their album Blasphemy in 2023. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Feb 17The CasbahHamilton, ON
Feb 18Live on ElginOttawa, ON
Feb 21Ducky’s PubSackville, NB
Feb 22The Seahorse TavernHalifax, NS
Feb 23Baba’s LoungeCharlottetown, PEI
Feb 24Haven Music HallSaint John, NB
Feb 27The RockhouseSt. John’s, NL
Feb 29Xeroz Arcade and BarMoncton, NB
Mar 02Turbo HausMontreal, QC
Mar TBABitch FestToronto, ON