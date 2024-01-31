London, Ontario-based rockers Nameless Friends have announced Canadian tour dates for next month including a performance at Bitch Fest in Toronto. The band released their album Blasphemy in 2023. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Feb 17
|The Casbah
|Hamilton, ON
|Feb 18
|Live on Elgin
|Ottawa, ON
|Feb 21
|Ducky’s Pub
|Sackville, NB
|Feb 22
|The Seahorse Tavern
|Halifax, NS
|Feb 23
|Baba’s Lounge
|Charlottetown, PEI
|Feb 24
|Haven Music Hall
|Saint John, NB
|Feb 27
|The Rockhouse
|St. John’s, NL
|Feb 29
|Xeroz Arcade and Bar
|Moncton, NB
|Mar 02
|Turbo Haus
|Montreal, QC
|Mar TBA
|Bitch Fest
|Toronto, ON