Face To Face is bringing their Triple Crown shows to Chicago and Solana Beach, CA this May. The band will be playing three nights in a row with each night playing three of their records. Night one of each night will be Don't Turn Away, night two will be Big Choice and night three will be Self-Titled. See below for the full announcement.
Face To Face announce 2024 Triple Crown shows
