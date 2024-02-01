Agriculture announce new EP, release video for “Living Is Easy” with Chat Pile

by Em Moore
Agriculture have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. It is called Living is Easy and will be released along with their debut EP The Circle Chant (which was released in 2022) on May 3 via The Flenser. The band has also released a video for “Living Is Easy” which was directed by Sam Blakesberg and features Chat Pile. Agriculture will be playing a handful of shows in the spring and released their self-titled EP in 2023. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.
Living Is Easy / The Circle Chant Tracklist
Living Is Easy
Being Eaten By A Tiger
In The House Of Angel Flesh
When You Were Born
The Circle Chant
Salt
How to Keep Cool
The Circle Chant, Pt. 2
|Date
|City
|Venue
|March 24
|Los Angeles, CA
|Zebulon
|March 27
|San Diego, CA
|Che Cafe
|April 10
|Toronto, ON
|Monarch Tavern
|April 11
|Montreal, QC
|Cabaret Foufounes Electriques
|April 12
|Medford, MA
|Deep Cuts
|April 13
|New York, NY
|Saint Vitus
|April 14
|Philadelphia, PA
|MilkBoy
|April 20
|Tilburg, NL
|Roadburn Festival