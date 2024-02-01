Agriculture announce new EP, release video for “Living Is Easy” with Chat Pile

Agriculture
by

Agriculture have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. It is called Living is Easy and will be released along with their debut EP The Circle Chant (which was released in 2022) on May 3 via The Flenser. The band has also released a video for “Living Is Easy” which was directed by Sam Blakesberg and features Chat Pile. Agriculture will be playing a handful of shows in the spring and released their self-titled EP in 2023. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.

Living Is Easy / The Circle Chant Tracklist

Living Is Easy

Being Eaten By A Tiger

In The House Of Angel Flesh

When You Were Born

The Circle Chant

Salt

How to Keep Cool

The Circle Chant, Pt. 2

DateCityVenue
March 24Los Angeles, CAZebulon 
March 27San Diego, CAChe Cafe 
April 10Toronto, ONMonarch Tavern 
April 11Montreal, QCCabaret Foufounes Electriques 
April 12Medford, MADeep Cuts
 April 13New York, NYSaint Vitus 
April 14Philadelphia, PAMilkBoy
 April 20Tilburg, NLRoadburn Festival