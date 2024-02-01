Agriculture announce new EP, release video for “Living Is Easy” with Chat Pile

Agriculture have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. It is called Living is Easy and will be released along with their debut EP The Circle Chant (which was released in 2022) on May 3 via The Flenser. The band has also released a video for “Living Is Easy” which was directed by Sam Blakesberg and features Chat Pile. Agriculture will be playing a handful of shows in the spring and released their self-titled EP in 2023. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.