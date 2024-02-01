Listen to a new track by Nasalrod!

Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new song by Portland-based punks Nasalrod! The song is called “The Maker” and will be on their upcoming split with Victims Family. Speaking to Punknews about the track lead singer Chairman said,



“Aldous Huxley famously said that "the propagandist's purpose is to make one set of people forget that certain other sets of people are human." We've seen how this still rings true today, in both mainstream politics and religion. ‘The Maker’ is about the chaos that continually arises from this cruel absurdity.”

Victims Family and Nasalrod in the Modern Meatspace will be out everywhere on March 22 via Nadine Records. Listen to the new track below!