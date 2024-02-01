Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Festivals & Events
Booze Cruise has announced the lineup for the final edition of the festival. Be Well, Private Function, Pkew Pkew Pkew, Death Lens, March, Calling Hours, The Run Up, Uberyou, Between Bodies, The Penske File, DFL, Tired Radio, Les Shirley, Eaten By Snakes, Resolutions, Irish Handcuffs, Diaz Brothers, Wasted Years, Her Head’s On Fire, Chartreux, Hell and Back, Forever Unclean, Swan Songs, Captain Asshole, Toddles and The Hectic Party, Bikage, Mamba Bites, Guilhem, Lester, and Bear Away will be playing the festival. Booze Cruise will take place May 31-June 2 in Hamburg, Germany.