, Posted by 5 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

Off With Their Heads have released a new song called “Sour Breath”. The song is available digitally now and will only be available for one day. The band will be releasing one new song each Bandcamp Friday for the remainder of this year. Off With Their Heads will be touring North America with Hot Water Music this spring. Check out the song below.