5 hours ago by Em Moore

Southern Ontario-based hardcore band Bad Egg have released a cover of “Fuck The Border” by Propagandhi. The song originally appeared on Propagandhi's 2001 album Today’s Empires, Tomorrow’s Ashes . The cover is available digitally now with all proceeds going to Labour 4 Palestine. Bad Egg will be releasing their album Century Egg later this year and released a handful of singles in 2023.