Posted by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore

Call Me Malcolm have released a new song. It is called “dead men take no pills” and is off their upcoming album Echoes and Ghosts which will be out on March 1 via Bad Time Records. A video for the song will be coming soon. Call Me Malcolm released their album Me, Myself, and Something Else in 2020. Check out the song below.