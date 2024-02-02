Simon of The Drowns leaves band, Josh Dale of Clean Lines joins

The Drowns have announced that their guitarist Simon is leaving the band and will be replaced by Josh Dale from Clean Lines. The band announced Simon’s departure in an Instagram post yesterday (February 1) which reads in part,



”Can we take a moment to send some love to Simon as he moves on from The Drowns? We can’t thank him enough for how much he has contributed, This Man will be Missed.”

The band welcomed Josh into the band in an Instagram post today (February 2) which reads,



Let's welcome Josh Dale from @clean_lines_band as he joins us on guitar this year after our bands play together for our album release show on Feb 16th: TWO WEEKS FROM TODAY We’re a big fan of @jawshdale & grateful to have him with us - LET'S GO!

The Drowns will be releasing their album Blacked Out on February 16 and released their EP Lunatics in 2022. See the posts in full below.