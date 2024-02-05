Bikini Kill have announced North American tour dates for this summer and fall. Tickets will go on sale on February 9. Bikini Kill will be touring Mexico and South America in March and will be touring Europe and the UK in June. Check out the dates below!
|Date
|City
|Venue
|8/15
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Wiltern
|8/16
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Wiltern
|8/18
|San Francisco, CA
|The Warfield
|8/19
|San Francisco, CA
|The Warfield
|8/21
|Forest Grove, OR
|Grand Lodge
|8/27
|Denver, CO
|Mission Ballroom
|8/29
|Milwaukee, WI
|The Riverside Theater
|8/30
|Chicago, IL
|The Salt Shed (Indoor)
|8/31
|Royal Oak, MI
|Royal Oak Music Theatre
|9/3
|Toronto, ON
|History
|9/4
|Montreal, QC
|L’Olympia
|9/6
|Portland, ME
|State Theatre
|9/7
|Brooklyn, NY
|Brooklyn Paramount
|9/8
|Brooklyn, NY
|Brooklyn Paramount
|9/10
|Philadelphia, PA
|Franklin Music Hall
|9/11
|Baltimore, MD
|Baltimore Soundstage