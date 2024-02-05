Bikini Kill announce North American tour

Bikini Kill have announced North American tour dates for this summer and fall. Tickets will go on sale on February 9. Bikini Kill will be touring Mexico and South America in March and will be touring Europe and the UK in June. Check out the dates below!

DateCityVenue
8/15Los Angeles, CAThe Wiltern
8/16Los Angeles, CAThe Wiltern
8/18San Francisco, CAThe Warfield
8/19San Francisco, CAThe Warfield
8/21Forest Grove, ORGrand Lodge
8/27Denver, COMission Ballroom
8/29Milwaukee, WIThe Riverside Theater
8/30Chicago, ILThe Salt Shed (Indoor)
8/31Royal Oak, MIRoyal Oak Music Theatre
9/3Toronto, ONHistory
9/4Montreal, QCL’Olympia
9/6Portland, MEState Theatre
9/7Brooklyn, NYBrooklyn Paramount
9/8Brooklyn, NYBrooklyn Paramount
9/10Philadelphia, PAFranklin Music Hall
9/11Baltimore, MDBaltimore Soundstage