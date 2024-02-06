Microwave/Origami Angel/ Heart Attack Man/ Carpool Tunnel (US)

by Tours

Microwave is heading out on a full US tour with Origami Angel, Heart Attack Man and Carpool Tunnel. Ticket to this run of dates are on sale this Friday.

DateLocationVenue
Sat/May 04Atlanta, GAShaky Knees Festival
Tue/May 07Buffalo, NYTown Ballroom
Thu/May 09Toronto, ONOperahouse
Fri/May 10Lakewood, OHRoxy
Sat/May 11Chicago, ILConcord Music Hall
Tue/May 14Minneapolis, MNVarsity
Wed/May 15Des Moines, IAWooly's
Fri/May 17Denver, COOgden
Sat/May 18Salt Lake City, UTThe Complex Grand Room
Mon/May 20Seattle, WAShowbox SoDo
Tue/May 21Portland, ORRoseland Ballroom
Wed/May 22Sacramento, CAAce of Spades
Thu/May 23San Francisco, CAGreat American Music Hall
Fri/May 24Anaheim, CAHouse of Blues
Sat/May 25Phoenix, AZThe Van Buren
Tue/May 28Austin, TXEmpire Garage
Wed/May 29Dallas, TXStudio at The Factory
Fri/May 31Nashville, TNThe Cannery
Sat/Jun 01Charlotte, NCAmos Southend
Sun/Jun 02Louisville, KYMercury Ballroom
Mon/Jun 03Columbus, OHKing of Clubs
Wed/Jun 05Brooklyn, NYBrooklyn Steel
Fri/Jun 07Boston, MARoyale
Sat/Jun 08Philadelphia, PAFranklin Music Hall