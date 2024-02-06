Microwave is heading out on a full US tour with Origami Angel, Heart Attack Man and Carpool Tunnel. Ticket to this run of dates are on sale this Friday.
|Date
|Location
|Venue
|Sat/May 04
|Atlanta, GA
|Shaky Knees Festival
|Tue/May 07
|Buffalo, NY
|Town Ballroom
|Thu/May 09
|Toronto, ON
|Operahouse
|Fri/May 10
|Lakewood, OH
|Roxy
|Sat/May 11
|Chicago, IL
|Concord Music Hall
|Tue/May 14
|Minneapolis, MN
|Varsity
|Wed/May 15
|Des Moines, IA
|Wooly's
|Fri/May 17
|Denver, CO
|Ogden
|Sat/May 18
|Salt Lake City, UT
|The Complex Grand Room
|Mon/May 20
|Seattle, WA
|Showbox SoDo
|Tue/May 21
|Portland, OR
|Roseland Ballroom
|Wed/May 22
|Sacramento, CA
|Ace of Spades
|Thu/May 23
|San Francisco, CA
|Great American Music Hall
|Fri/May 24
|Anaheim, CA
|House of Blues
|Sat/May 25
|Phoenix, AZ
|The Van Buren
|Tue/May 28
|Austin, TX
|Empire Garage
|Wed/May 29
|Dallas, TX
|Studio at The Factory
|Fri/May 31
|Nashville, TN
|The Cannery
|Sat/Jun 01
|Charlotte, NC
|Amos Southend
|Sun/Jun 02
|Louisville, KY
|Mercury Ballroom
|Mon/Jun 03
|Columbus, OH
|King of Clubs
|Wed/Jun 05
|Brooklyn, NY
|Brooklyn Steel
|Fri/Jun 07
|Boston, MA
|Royale
|Sat/Jun 08
|Philadelphia, PA
|Franklin Music Hall