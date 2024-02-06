Planet On A Chain announce new album, release “Cocalero”

by Em Moore
Planet on A Chain have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Culture of Death and will be out on April 5 via Revelation Records. The band has also released their lead single called “Cocalero”. Planet On A Chain released their album Boxed In in 2023. Check out the song and tracklist below.
Culture of Death Tracklist
1. We All Fall
2. Invalidation
3. Culture Of Death
4. What You Fear
5. Kingsnake
6. About To End
7. Cocalero
8. Buried In A Lie
9. Whole
10. Single Use
11. Ready To Strike
12. Nothing Left