Show Me The Body, Soul Glo, Tomb Mold, more to play Sled Island 2024

Show Me The Body, Soul Glo, Tomb Mold, more to play Sled Island 2024
by Festivals & Events

Sled Island has announced its first wave lineup for this year. Show Me The Body (who is also the festival’s guest curator), Soul Glo, Tomb Mold, Cherry Glazerr, Mick Jenkins, Kari Faux, Planet Giza. W.I.T.C.H., Laurel Halo, Forest Swords, Wombo, Sarah Davachi, Lael Neale, Irreversible Entanglements, Malcolm Mooney and the Eleventh Planet, Wifigawd, Lucy (Cooper B Handy), LustSickPuppy, NGTCRWLR, Ethereal Tomb, Kue Varo and The Only Hopes, Brain Bent, Ginger Beef, Tea Fannie and The Collective, and Stem Champ will be playing the festival. Sled Island will take place June 19-23 across various venues in Calgary, Alberta.