Hans Gruber and the Die Hards release videos for Monkees and Ramshackle Glory covers

Hans Gruber and the Die Hards have released videos for their cover of “Die Alone, Live Together (Born To Lose)” by Ramshackle Glory and for their cover of The Monkees’ “Randy Scouse Git”. The video for “Die Alone, Live Together (Born To Lose)” was shot live by Jim McKay at their New Year’s Eve show at Kick Butt Coffee in Austin, Texas and also features footage from the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests. Both covers are available on the deluxe version of their 2022 album With a Vengeance which is out now via Ska Punk International. Hans Gruber and the Die Hards will be touring the UK and Europe with Tsunami Bomb in the spring. Check out the videos below.