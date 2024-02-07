Life In Vacuum release video for “Soul Crusher”, announce tour dates (US and Canada)

Life In Vacuum
by

Life in Vacuum have released a video for their new song “Soul Crusher”. The video was created by lead vocalist and guitarist Sasha Chornyy. The song is a B-side from their 2023 album Lost and is available digitally now. Life in Vacuum will be touring Canada and the US starting later this month with Porcelain joining them on all dates. Check out the video and dates below.

DateCityVenue
Feb 26TorontoHoundstooth
Feb 27RochesterBug Jar
Feb 28SalemKoto
Feb 29NYCTV Eye
Mar 1PhillyOrtliebs
Mar 2RichmondCobra Cabana
Mar 3DurhamRubbies on Fifth
Mar 4AthensFLICKR
Mar 5AtlantaSouth Bend Commons
Mar 6PensacolaHandlebar
Mar 7HatiesburgFat Cat
Mar 8New OrleansSaturn
Mar 9HoustonBhemeos
Mar 10DallasThree Links
Mar 11-16AustinSXSW
Mar 17San AntonioPaper Tiger
Mar 18El PasoMona Bar
Mar 19PhoenixTBA
Mar 20San DiegoTBA
Mar 21LATBA
Mar 22San FranciscoTBA
Mar 23SacramentoTBA
Mar 24EugeneJohn Henry’s
Mar 25PortlandMano Oculta
Mar 26SeattleClock Out Lounge
Mar 27TacomaReal Art
Mar 28BellinghamThe Shakedown
Mar 29VictoriaLucky
Mar 30VancouverGreen Auto
April 1CalgaryTBA
April 2EdmontonTBA
April 3ReginaThe Cure
April 4WinnipegHandsome Daughter
April 5MinneapolisCloudland
April 6ChicagoTBA
April 7MilwaukeeX Ray