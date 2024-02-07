Life In Vacuum release video for “Soul Crusher”, announce tour dates (US and Canada)

by Em Moore
Life in Vacuum have released a video for their new song “Soul Crusher”. The video was created by lead vocalist and guitarist Sasha Chornyy. The song is a B-side from their 2023 album Lost and is available digitally now. Life in Vacuum will be touring Canada and the US starting later this month with Porcelain joining them on all dates. Check out the video and dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Feb 26
|Toronto
|Houndstooth
|Feb 27
|Rochester
|Bug Jar
|Feb 28
|Salem
|Koto
|Feb 29
|NYC
|TV Eye
|Mar 1
|Philly
|Ortliebs
|Mar 2
|Richmond
|Cobra Cabana
|Mar 3
|Durham
|Rubbies on Fifth
|Mar 4
|Athens
|FLICKR
|Mar 5
|Atlanta
|South Bend Commons
|Mar 6
|Pensacola
|Handlebar
|Mar 7
|Hatiesburg
|Fat Cat
|Mar 8
|New Orleans
|Saturn
|Mar 9
|Houston
|Bhemeos
|Mar 10
|Dallas
|Three Links
|Mar 11-16
|Austin
|SXSW
|Mar 17
|San Antonio
|Paper Tiger
|Mar 18
|El Paso
|Mona Bar
|Mar 19
|Phoenix
|TBA
|Mar 20
|San Diego
|TBA
|Mar 21
|LA
|TBA
|Mar 22
|San Francisco
|TBA
|Mar 23
|Sacramento
|TBA
|Mar 24
|Eugene
|John Henry’s
|Mar 25
|Portland
|Mano Oculta
|Mar 26
|Seattle
|Clock Out Lounge
|Mar 27
|Tacoma
|Real Art
|Mar 28
|Bellingham
|The Shakedown
|Mar 29
|Victoria
|Lucky
|Mar 30
|Vancouver
|Green Auto
|April 1
|Calgary
|TBA
|April 2
|Edmonton
|TBA
|April 3
|Regina
|The Cure
|April 4
|Winnipeg
|Handsome Daughter
|April 5
|Minneapolis
|Cloudland
|April 6
|Chicago
|TBA
|April 7
|Milwaukee
|X Ray