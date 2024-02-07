BRAT announce details for debut album, share “Hesitation Wound” video

BRAT have announced details for their upcoming debut album Social Grace. The album will be out on March 15 via Prosthetic Records and features ten new tracks. The title track was released in October. The band has also released a video for their new song “Hesitation Wound” which was directed by John Colgan. BRAT will be touring the US with Escuela Grind starting tomorrow and released their EP Grime Boss in 2022. Check out the video and tracklist below.