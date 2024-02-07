Third Eye Blind wants you to buy an $800 gold press of “Jumper”

Third Eye Blind is now in the rare metals business. The band recently announced a rare metals version of their iconic "Jumper" single. The new version is available in a few different configurations. For $800, you can buy a 24 karat gold coated version of the single, which is made in an edition of 500 (though the core of the record is actually copper, not gold).

If you are broke, you can buy a silver edition for $450, which is limited to 2,000 copies. If you are a Dubai prince that loves '90s rock, you can also specifically commission a PURE GOLD version of the record. Those are limited to 25 and you have to contact the manufacturer to get a quote.

Notably, the record is single sided, with an image of the original single cover etched on the b-side, so you only get one song for your cash. The record is being produced by Precious Sounds who has made one other rare metals record. The company assures consumers that the record is playable.

Precious sounds describes the limited release: "This copper record coated in .997 gold (24 karat) celebrates the song’s transition from dark to light and its message of inclusivity and understanding that we all sing along to with a common heart."

If you are a sucker, you can buy the regular CD version of the single on discogs for $1.94 which even comes with a second track, but, c'mon, it will NOT hold its value like gold will.