Bad Cop/Bad Cop recording new music

Bad Cop/Bad Cop are recording new music. The band recently issued a brief update in the studio, which you can see below. As per the studio pics, the band includes Stacey Dee, Linh Le, Myra Gallarza, and new member Alex Windsor. When the band releases new material, those recordings will be the first recordings to include Windsor, who apparently, has replaced Jennie Cotterill, who has either left the band or taken an extended leave of absence. We'll keep you updated.