Iconic English folk-punker Patrik Fitzgerald will release anew 7-inch with Jello Biafra and motorpsycho. The a-side is a new recording of Fitzgerald's classic song "Punch." The b-side includes Jello and Motorpsycho doing the same song. You can see the cover below. That is out via Alternative Tentacles.