SPI Fest has announced its first wave lineup for this year. Catbite, Matamoska, Call Me Malcolm, Hans Gruber and the Die Hards, PWRUP, Mega Infinity, Bumsy and the Moochers, and Eevie Echoes and the Locations will be playing the festival. SPI Fest will take place at 25 Central Street in Windsor, Connecticut.
Previous StoryIn Memoriam: Mojo Nixon has passed away
Next StoryVideos: The Baby Seals: "Vibrator"
Catbite, Call Me Malcolm, Mega Infinity, more to play SPI Fest 2024
Hans Gruber and the Die Hards release videos for Monkees and Ramshackle Glory covers
Call Me Malcolm release new song, "dead men take no pills"
Tsunami Bomb / Hans Gruber And The Die Hards (UK and Europe)
Burning it all down with Eevie Echoes of Eevie Echoes and the Locations
Call Me Malcolm sign to Bad Time Records, announce new album
Against All Authority, Folly, The Abruptors, more to play Buffalo Ska Fest 2024
Listen to a new track by Eevie Echoes and the Locations!
Bad Time Records releases first trailer for 'This Is New Tone' film, announces live album
Hot Water Music/A Wilhelm Scream/Catbite to tour UK