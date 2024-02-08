Dave Hause presents Sing Us Home, a music festival this May in Philadelphia, PA just announced the day line ups for the event. The three day festival will feature performances from Langhorne Slim, The Jayhawks, Dave Hause and the Mermaid, Tim Barry, Space Cadet, The Loved Ones, Strike Anywhere, Fire In the Radio, Mercy Union and much more. Weekend passes and single day passes are available now. You can click here for the full details or to grab tickets to the event.
Friday
Langhorne Slim
Amythyst Kiah
Dave Hause
Tim Hause (Opening Set)
Saturday
The JayHawks
Dave Hause and the Mermaid
Tim Barry
Sug Daniels
Space Cadet
Fishtown Choir
Ocean Avenue Stompers
Sunday
The Loved Ones
Strike Anywhere
Sarah Shook and The Disarmers
Fire In The Radio
Mercy Union
Ocean Avenue Stompers