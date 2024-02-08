Friday

Langhorne Slim

Amythyst Kiah

Dave Hause

Tim Hause (Opening Set)

Saturday

The JayHawks

Dave Hause and the Mermaid

Tim Barry

Sug Daniels

Space Cadet

Fishtown Choir

Ocean Avenue Stompers

Sunday

The Loved Ones

Strike Anywhere

Sarah Shook and The Disarmers

Fire In The Radio

Mercy Union

Ocean Avenue Stompers