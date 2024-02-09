Girth Control release lyric video for “Passin' Out”

Girth Control have released a karaoke-style video for their new song “Passin’ Out”. The video was produced by Justin Belden of PWRUP. The song is off their upcoming album Life’s Too Short for Girth Control which will be out on March 1 via Insidious Industries. Girth Control will be playing a couple of shows to celebrate the album release in March and released their album Shorter Faster Dumber in 2017. Check out the video below.