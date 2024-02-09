Domain announce album details, release “Corrode” with Tom Sheehan of Indecision

by Em Moore
Southern Florida-based hardcore band Domain have announced details for their upcoming album Life’s Cold Grasp. The album will be out on March 8 via DAZE. The band has also released a new song called “Corrode” that features Tom Sheehan of Indecision. Domain released their three-song Promo in 2022. Check out the song and tracklist below.
Life’s Cold Grasp Tracklist
1. Victory in Slaughter feat. Pete Kowalsky of Remembering Never
2. Life’s Cold Grasp
3. Spores of Industry feat. Tyler Mullen of Scarab
4. Ballad of Fallen Angels
5. Noix et Boules
6. Chaos Reigns
7. Suffer to Believe feat. Scott Vogel of Terror
8. Divine Intervention
9. Corrode feat. Tom Sheehan of Indecision
10. No Escape / Crimson World