New Friends Fest has announced its lineup for 2024. Raein (playing their first and only North American show since 2013), Saetia (playing their first ever Canadian show), Jeromes Dream, Newfound Interest in Connecticut (first show in 18 years), Blind Girls, Dowsing, Your Arms Are My Cocoon, Vs Self, Joliette, Algae Bloom (first North American show), Awakebutstillinbed, Vile Creature, NØ MAN, Short Fictions, Football, Etc, We Were Skeletons (reunion), Terry Green, Radura, Carrion Spring, Glassing, Heavenly Blue, Indisposed, Kid, Feral, Flooding, New Forms, Basque, Votive, Knumears, Tyler Daniel Bean (reunion), Treehouse of Horror, Rainmaking, Emma Goldman, Gossip, and Boxcutter will be playing the festival. New Friends Fest will take place on August 2-4 at the Lithuanian House in Toronto, Ontario and passes are on sale now.
