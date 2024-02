Niis release video for new song “Crazy”, cover Vice Squad

9 hours ago by Em Moore

Niis have released a video for their new song “Crazy”. The video was directed by Gilbert Trejo. The song is available digitally now along with a cover of “Last Rockers” by Vice Squad. Niis will be touring the US with Strawberry Fuzz and Slaughterhouse starting later this month and released their EP Must Be… in 2022. Check out the video and dates below.