Niis release video for new song “Crazy”, cover Vice Squad

by Em Moore
Niis have released a video for their new song “Crazy”. The video was directed by Gilbert Trejo. The song is available digitally now along with a cover of “Last Rockers” by Vice Squad. Niis will be touring the US with Strawberry Fuzz and Slaughterhouse starting later this month and released their EP Must Be… in 2022. Check out the video and dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Feb 23
|The Locker Room at Garden Grove Amphitheatre
|Garden Grove, CA
|Feb 24
|Last Exit Live
|Phoenix, AZ
|Feb 25
|Soda Bar
|San Diego, CA
|Feb 27
|Pyrenees Cafe and Saloon
|Bakersfield, CA
|Feb 28
|Fulton 55
|Fresno, CA
|Mar 01
|Show Bar at Revolution Hall
|Portland, OR
|Mar 02
|Freakout Weekender at Madame Lou’s
|Seattle, WA
|Mar 03
|The Shredder
|Boise, ID
|Mar 05
|Atrium at the Catalyst
|Santa Cruz, CA
|Mar 06
|Rickshaw Stop
|San Francisco, CA
|Mar 07
|Club Car Bar
|Templeton, CA