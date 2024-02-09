Niis release video for new song “Crazy”, cover Vice Squad

Niis
by

Niis have released a video for their new song “Crazy”. The video was directed by Gilbert Trejo. The song is available digitally now along with a cover of “Last Rockers” by Vice Squad. Niis will be touring the US with Strawberry Fuzz and Slaughterhouse starting later this month and released their EP Must Be… in 2022. Check out the video and dates below.

DateVenueCity
Feb 23The Locker Room at Garden Grove AmphitheatreGarden Grove, CA
Feb 24Last Exit LivePhoenix, AZ
Feb 25Soda BarSan Diego, CA
Feb 27Pyrenees Cafe and SaloonBakersfield, CA
Feb 28Fulton 55Fresno, CA
Mar 01Show Bar at Revolution HallPortland, OR
Mar 02Freakout Weekender at Madame Lou’sSeattle, WA
Mar 03The ShredderBoise, ID
Mar 05Atrium at the CatalystSanta Cruz, CA
Mar 06Rickshaw StopSan Francisco, CA
Mar 07Club Car BarTempleton, CA