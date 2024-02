, Posted by 21 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

Call Me Malcolm have released a video for their song “dead men take no pills”. The video was created by Make Happy Pictures and Broken Productions. The song is off their upcoming album Echoes and Ghosts which will be out on March 1 via Bad Time Records. Call Me Malcolm will be playing SPI Fest in May and released their album Me, Myself, and Something Else in 2020. Check out the video below.