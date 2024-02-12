Philly based rockers The Blackburns just announced a new self titled album and a new single, "Hooks", to go along with the announcement. The band is Nick Palmer (Wax Wav, The Danger Os), Joel Tannenbaum (Plow United, The Rentiers), Lynna Stansato, Abe Koffenberger and Justin Johnson. The record was co-wrote by Palmer and Tannenbaum and will be officially released on April 12th, 2024, digitally, as well as in a limited run Cd and cassette.

The band will be playing a few shows this April to celebrate the release, see below.

Pre-order of the album is available now through Sell The Heart Records, You can click here or here to grab a copy of the album.