18 hours ago by Em Moore

Spaced have released a video for their new song “Rat Race”. The video was shot at The Shop in Buffalo and was directed by Alex Behrens. The song is off their upcoming album This Is All We Ever Get which will be out on March 22 via Revelation Records. Spaced are currently touring North America with Militarie Gun and will be touring the UK with Shooting Daggers in the spring. The band released Spaced Jams in 2022. Check out the video below.