Meth. have announced US tour dates for March. Passionplay, Massa Nera, and Teen Suicide will be joining them on select dates. Meth. released their album SHAME earlier this month and we spoke to bassist Nathan Spainhower about on February 2. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Details
|3/19
|CINCINATTI, OH
|DSGN CLLCTV
|3/20
|PITTSBURGH, PA
|MR. ROBOTO PROJECT
|3/21
|WORCESTER, MA
|RALPH’S
|w/Passionplay
|3/22
|PROVIDENCE, RI
|LOST BAG
|w/Passionplay
|3/23
|MERIDAN, CT
|CHERRY STREET STATION
|w/Passionplay, Massa Nera
|3/24
|BROOKLYN, NY
|KINGSLAND
|w/Passionplay, Massa Nera
|3/25
|PHILADELPHIA, PA
|KUNGFU NECKTIE
|w/Passionplay, Massa Nera
|3/26
|BALTIMORE, MD
|METRO GALLERY
|w/Passionplay
|3/28
|LOUISVILLE, KY
|MAG BAR
|w/Teen Suicide
|3/29
|AKRON, OH
|MUSICA
|w/Teen Suicide