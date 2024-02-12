Meth. announce spring tour dates (US)

Meth.
Meth. have announced US tour dates for March. Passionplay, Massa Nera, and Teen Suicide will be joining them on select dates. Meth. released their album SHAME earlier this month and we spoke to bassist Nathan Spainhower about on February 2. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenueDetails
3/19CINCINATTI, OHDSGN CLLCTV
3/20PITTSBURGH, PAMR. ROBOTO PROJECT
3/21WORCESTER, MARALPH’Sw/Passionplay
3/22PROVIDENCE, RILOST BAGw/Passionplay
3/23MERIDAN, CTCHERRY STREET STATIONw/Passionplay, Massa Nera
3/24BROOKLYN, NYKINGSLANDw/Passionplay, Massa Nera
3/25PHILADELPHIA, PAKUNGFU NECKTIEw/Passionplay, Massa Nera
3/26BALTIMORE, MDMETRO GALLERYw/Passionplay
3/28LOUISVILLE, KYMAG BARw/Teen Suicide
3/29AKRON, OHMUSICAw/Teen Suicide