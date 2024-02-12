Paramore are Record Store Day 2024 ambassadors

Every year Record Store Day announces an ambassador (or ambassadors) to get people excited about the event. This year they've chosen Paramore for the role. The band members will be acting as spokespeople to promote the events, record stores, and vinyl in general. A statement written by the band and posted to Record Store Day’s Instagram page reads in part,



”After a long career in the music industry we have decided to announce that… we are going to continue to have a long career in the music industry (sorry for any inconvenience).

Our first order of business as a freshly independent Paramore is to shine a light on independent record stores— a vital part of our journey from music obsessed school friends to professional music makers. With that being said, we are humbled to be your Ambassadors for Record Store Day 2024. The timing feels kismet.

The discovery of music was always meant to be romantic. Indie record shops are some of the only spaces we’ve got that offer a tangible, tactile experience of music discovery. In this world that feels more disconnected and hostile than ever, it feels important to remain in touch (literally) with what inspires us, empowers us, or simply brings us joy. Thankfully, for all our sakes, there still survives among the chaos, the purity and radical simplicity of a great record store."