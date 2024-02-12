Spy / Destiny Bond / Combust / Jivebomb (US)

Spy
by Tours

Spy have announced US tour dates for this spring. Destiny Bond will be joining them on all dates and Combust and Jivebomb will be joining them on select dates. Spy will be touring the US with Zulu starting later this month and released their album Satisfaction in 2023. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
May 03The CavernPortland, MEw/Destiny Bond, Combust
May 04Middle East UpstairsBoston, MAw/Destiny Bond, Combust
May 05The BeeracksEast Haven, CTw/Destiny Bond, Combust
May 07Saint VitusBrooklyn, NYw/Destiny Bond
May 08Ukie ClubPhiladelphia, PAw/Destiny Bond, Combust
May 09Metro GalleryBaltimore, MDw/Destiny Bond
May 10The WarehouseRichmond, VAw/Destiny Bond, Jivebomb
May 11KingsRaleigh, NCw/Destiny Bond, Jivebomb
May 13Mr Roboto ProjectPittsburgh, PAw/Destiny Bond, Jivebomb
May 14MusicaAkron, OHw/Destiny Bond, Jivebomb
May 15Ace of CupsColumbus, OHw/Destiny Bond, Jivebomb
May 16LegendsCincinnati, OHw/Destiny Bond, Jivebomb
May 17HealerIndianapolis, INw/Destiny Bond, Jivebomb
May 18Dumb RecordsSpringfield, ILw/Destiny Bond, Jivebomb