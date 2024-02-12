Spy have announced US tour dates for this spring. Destiny Bond will be joining them on all dates and Combust and Jivebomb will be joining them on select dates. Spy will be touring the US with Zulu starting later this month and released their album Satisfaction in 2023. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|May 03
|The Cavern
|Portland, ME
|w/Destiny Bond, Combust
|May 04
|Middle East Upstairs
|Boston, MA
|w/Destiny Bond, Combust
|May 05
|The Beeracks
|East Haven, CT
|w/Destiny Bond, Combust
|May 07
|Saint Vitus
|Brooklyn, NY
|w/Destiny Bond
|May 08
|Ukie Club
|Philadelphia, PA
|w/Destiny Bond, Combust
|May 09
|Metro Gallery
|Baltimore, MD
|w/Destiny Bond
|May 10
|The Warehouse
|Richmond, VA
|w/Destiny Bond, Jivebomb
|May 11
|Kings
|Raleigh, NC
|w/Destiny Bond, Jivebomb
|May 13
|Mr Roboto Project
|Pittsburgh, PA
|w/Destiny Bond, Jivebomb
|May 14
|Musica
|Akron, OH
|w/Destiny Bond, Jivebomb
|May 15
|Ace of Cups
|Columbus, OH
|w/Destiny Bond, Jivebomb
|May 16
|Legends
|Cincinnati, OH
|w/Destiny Bond, Jivebomb
|May 17
|Healer
|Indianapolis, IN
|w/Destiny Bond, Jivebomb
|May 18
|Dumb Records
|Springfield, IL
|w/Destiny Bond, Jivebomb