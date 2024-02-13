The Hope Conspiracy to release new record, announce handful of US shows

by Em Moore
The Hope Conspiracy have announced that they will be releasing a new record. It is called Tools Of Oppression / Rule By Deception and will be out on May 31 via Deathwish Inc. No other details about the record have been released. The band has also announced a handful of US shows for June. The Hope Conspiracy released their EP Confusion/Chaos/Misery in 2023. Check out the dates eblow.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jun 07
|The Middle East
|Cambridge, MA
|Jun 08
|Meadows
|Brooklyn, NY
|Jun 09
|First Unitarian Church
|Philadelphia, PA