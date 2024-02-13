The Hope Conspiracy to release new record, announce handful of US shows

The Hope Conspiracy
by

The Hope Conspiracy have announced that they will be releasing a new record. It is called Tools Of Oppression / Rule By Deception and will be out on May 31 via Deathwish Inc. No other details about the record have been released. The band has also announced a handful of US shows for June. The Hope Conspiracy released their EP Confusion/Chaos/Misery in 2023. Check out the dates eblow.

DateVenueCity
Jun 07The Middle EastCambridge, MA
Jun 08MeadowsBrooklyn, NY
Jun 09First Unitarian ChurchPhiladelphia, PA