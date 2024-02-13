Sound and Fury Festival has announced its first wave lineup for this year. Anxious. Big Boy, Chat Pile, Clique, Demonstration of Power, Diztort, End It, Fiddlehead, Fleshwater, Full of Hell, Harms Way, Have Heart, Koyo, Kruelty, Kumo 99, One Step Closer, Outta Pocket, Prize Horse, Scarab, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Sunami, They Are Gutting a Body of Water, Twitching Tongues, Volcano, Weekend Nachos, and XWeaponX will be playing. Sound and Fury will take place at Exposition Park in Los Angeles, California on July 13-14.
