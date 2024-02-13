After being struck by a vehicle late last month, East Bay Ray of Dead Kennedys has posted an update on the incident. The update was posted on Instagram and reads in part,



”Update on on being hit by a van while in a crosswalk. The driver did stop but had no insurance and only a California ID, no driver's license. Besides a fractured rib I have a slight break in my foot as a result of the accident, things will take a few weeks to heal."

You can see the post in full below.