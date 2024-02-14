Me First and the Gimme Gimmes announce North American tour

Me First and The Gimme Gimmes
Me First and the Gimme Gimmes have announced North American tour dates for this spring. The Defiant and UltraBomb will be joining them on all dates. Check out the dates below.

Date City Venue
4/12Chicago, ILHouse Of Blues
4/13Indianapolis, INDeluxe at Old National Center
4/14Pittsburgh, PARoxian Theatre
4/16Cleveland, OHHouse of Blues
4/17Buffalo, NYTown Ballroom
4/19Toronto, ONHistory
4/20Montreal, QCClub Soda
4/21Burlington, VTHigher Ground
4/23Porland, MEState Theatre
4/24Boston, MABig Night Live
4/26Philadelphia, PATheatre of Living Arts
4/27Asbury Park, NJAsbury Lanes
4/28NYC, NYIrving Plaza
4/30Silver Spring, MDThe Fillmore
5/2Atlanta, GACenter Stage
5/3TBDTBD
5/4Lake Buena Vista, FLHouse of Blues
5/5Fort Lauderdale, FLRevolution