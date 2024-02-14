Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Me First and the Gimme Gimmes have announced North American tour dates for this spring. The Defiant and UltraBomb will be joining them on all dates. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|4/12
|Chicago, IL
|House Of Blues
|4/13
|Indianapolis, IN
|Deluxe at Old National Center
|4/14
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Roxian Theatre
|4/16
|Cleveland, OH
|House of Blues
|4/17
|Buffalo, NY
|Town Ballroom
|4/19
|Toronto, ON
|History
|4/20
|Montreal, QC
|Club Soda
|4/21
|Burlington, VT
|Higher Ground
|4/23
|Porland, ME
|State Theatre
|4/24
|Boston, MA
|Big Night Live
|4/26
|Philadelphia, PA
|Theatre of Living Arts
|4/27
|Asbury Park, NJ
|Asbury Lanes
|4/28
|NYC, NY
|Irving Plaza
|4/30
|Silver Spring, MD
|The Fillmore
|5/2
|Atlanta, GA
|Center Stage
|5/3
|TBD
|TBD
|5/4
|Lake Buena Vista, FL
|House of Blues
|5/5
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|Revolution