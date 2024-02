Danbert Nobacon of Chumbawamba will release a new album on May Day 2024. The album is called Kochtopus's Garden - Now That's What I Call Capitalism - The Musical and it's a massive double album. The record is set as a musical that follows two song writing bots as they escape their owners and go on the run across the usa. You can hear the lead single, "When Push Come sto Shove," below.