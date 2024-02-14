Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new video by Washington-based Civil Rebellion! The video is for their song “Teenage Anthem!” and was shot by Gabe Nathan. Speaking about the song, lead singer Noah Wossene said,



”‘Teenage Anthem’ was the first song that really felt like it served an authentic purpose to me. In the sense of it being written in that EXACT moment in time rather than a written out memory, or story created. It’s no news that the record Dear Diary… is a snapshot of moments from a period of time; but Teenage Anthem tells a more universal story about growing up into and through your teens. We all have heard something along the lines of “we learn from our mistakes.” And I strongly believe that. Teenage Anthem tells my point of view on how things seem to be so fine-tuned for a specific form of “order” and how it can make you feel like you need to perform as some “perfect individual”. This song has always been a reminder that mistakes are lessons, not a definition of who you are. But enjoying your time as a teen is important. It’s where you grow the most. I’m not saying to seek out life-threatening trouble. Of course not. I’m saying to try and experience things more freely. Not as if you’ve got a judge over your shoulder every second of your life. Our music video for Teenage Anthem helps share that story visually. Shot by our good friend and insanely talented videographer (Gabe Nathan). You’ll see the band rocking out in our local abandoned lumber mill (or the graffiti house here on Bainbridge island) a place where we used to hang out when we were young kids quite frequently.

To the scene of fully grown adults at first shunning the loud punchy lyrics, to then finding themselves listening and looking back at a time from their youthful past. Instead of rejecting the song, now finding their childhood joy and reminiscing through those lyrics that seconds ago felt so vulgar. Teenage Anthem is a reminder to the younger audience to just have fun NOW. Enjoy your younger days! Figure yourself out!

And to our more mature audience. It’s a reminder that it’s not taboo to look back to the past at the times that showed your more rebellious/crazy side. Instead, look back and smile at some of the best and worst times of your life. Cause those times damn well helped make you the person you are today. And that’s merely the same path that some punk kid you might see walking to or from school one day on the street is navigating through right now.”