Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new video by Vampire Slumber Party! The song is called “McFly Family Photo” and will be on their upcoming album which will be out later this year. Speaking about the song, Yusuf Laher said,



”’McFly Family Photo’ is a song about not giving up. It's about getting up, dusting yourself off and trying again and again and again. It's about laughing in the face of self-doubt. No matter how many times you fail. No matter HOW much it feels like you're disappearing. Writing and recording it was cathartic, for all of us. It was empowering. And I can't wait to play it live and sing it from the bottom of my heart. And, hopefully, mean it.”

”McFly Family Photo” will be streaming everywhere tomorrow and you can pre-save it right here. Watch the video below!