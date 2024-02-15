Record Store Day has released the list of records to be released on April 20, Record Store Day. There are about 385 records and Cds scheduled to be released. Ramones will release an official version of the 1975 demos (previously bootlegged). the Stooges will release a live show from 2005. Joe Strummer, Siouxsie Sioux, Boogie Down Productions will re-release some classic albums. Dave Grohl, Scott Ian, and Charlie Benante release a one-sided 7-inch where they cover Bad Brains.

You can see the whole list here.