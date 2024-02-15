Ted Leo And The Pharmacists announce 20th anniversary 'Shake The Sheets' shows

by Tours

Ted Leo And The Pharmacists is heading out on tour this summer and fall to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Shake The Sheets . They will be playing the album in its entirety and more. Select east coast dates will feature support from Ekko Astral. See below to view the full tour dates. Tickets are on sale this friday.

DateLocationVenueDetails
JUNE 19ASBURY PARK, NJThe Stone Ponyw/EKKO ASTRAL
JUNE 20WASHINGTON, DCthe 9:30 Clubw/EKKO ASTRAL
JUNE 21PHILADELPHIA, PAUnion Transferw/EKKO ASTRAL
JUNE 22BOSTON, MAThe Paradisew/EKKO ASTRAL
JUNE 23BROOKLYN, NYWarsaww/EKKO ASTRAL
AUG 30PORTLAND, ORRevolution Hallw/DINERS
SEPT 13MINNEAPOLIS, MNthe Fine Line-
SEPT 14CHICAGO, ILThe Metro-
NOV 15SAN FRANCISCO, CAThe Fillmorew/DINERS
NOV 16LOS ANGELES, CAThe Belascow/DINERS