Ted Leo And The Pharmacists is heading out on tour this summer and fall to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Shake The Sheets . They will be playing the album in its entirety and more. Select east coast dates will feature support from Ekko Astral. See below to view the full tour dates. Tickets are on sale this friday.
|Date
|Location
|Venue
|Details
|JUNE 19
|ASBURY PARK, NJ
|The Stone Pony
|w/EKKO ASTRAL
|JUNE 20
|WASHINGTON, DC
|the 9:30 Club
|w/EKKO ASTRAL
|JUNE 21
|PHILADELPHIA, PA
|Union Transfer
|w/EKKO ASTRAL
|JUNE 22
|BOSTON, MA
|The Paradise
|w/EKKO ASTRAL
|JUNE 23
|BROOKLYN, NY
|Warsaw
|w/EKKO ASTRAL
|AUG 30
|PORTLAND, OR
|Revolution Hall
|w/DINERS
|SEPT 13
|MINNEAPOLIS, MN
|the Fine Line
|-
|SEPT 14
|CHICAGO, IL
|The Metro
|-
|NOV 15
|SAN FRANCISCO, CA
|The Fillmore
|w/DINERS
|NOV 16
|LOS ANGELES, CA
|The Belasco
|w/DINERS