WRISTMEETRAZOR announce new album, release “Trepanation”

by Em Moore
WRISTMEETRAZOR have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Degeneration and will be out on March 29 via Prosthetic Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Trepanation” which was directed by Cameron Nunez. WRISTMEETRAZOR released Replica of a Strange Love in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Degeneration Tracklist
1. Turn On, Tune In, Drop Dead
2. Static Reckoning
3. Trepanation
4. Xeroxed Reflection
5. DogdayGod
6. Love Thy Enmity
7. Culled and Forgotten
8. Synthetic-51n
9. No Ceremony
10. The Vanity Procession
11. Negative Fix
12. Greatest Love Offering in the History of the World