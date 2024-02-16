Listen to the new track by Jade Dust!

Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new track by Portland-based Jade Dust! The song is called “By A Thread” and is off their upcoming album Grey Skies. Speaking about the track, vocalist and guitarist Rudi Jung said,



”This song is about the tight bonds I had with very special people in my life fraying and breaking over time. People grow apart and become totally different. It's normal and just part of growing up. The world is really fucked up right now and everyone is really tense. It wears on people and grinds them down into something they probably don't want to be. It's also about the realization that just because you have a history with someone, doesn't mean you have to punish yourself by staying connected.”

Grey Skies will be out everywhere on March 1 via Council Records, Extinction Burst, and GGT Records. Listen to the song below!