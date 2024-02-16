Iron Chic, Toys that Kill, Timeshared, more to play Dead Broke 22nd B-day showcase

by John Gentile
Dead Broke Rekerds are throwing a 22nd Birthday Showcase, split across two days. Night one is April 19 at Massapequa VFW in Long Island. Night two is the next day at TV Eye in Queens. Bands palying include Timeshares, a Sister Kisser reunion, Iron Chic doing all of Not like this, Toys that Kill and a bunch of other bands. You can see the full line up below.
April 19th
@ Massapequa VFW
Long Island, NY
TIMESHARES
SISTER KISSER (reunion)
FELLOW PROJECT
ADULT MAGIC
PERMANENT RESIDUE
+Special Guests!
April 20th
@ TV Eye
Queens, NY
IRON CHIC ("Not Like This" set)
TOYS THAT KILL
SOMERSET THROWER
LOW CULTURE
CANADIAN RIFLE
EZRA COHEN & BIG CITY BAND
BUSY WEATHER
CIGARETTE CAMP
CHILTON
RADAR