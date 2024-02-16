Iron Chic, Toys that Kill, Timeshared, more to play Dead Broke 22nd B-day showcase

Dead Broke Rekerds are throwing a 22nd Birthday Showcase, split across two days. Night one is April 19 at Massapequa VFW in Long Island. Night two is the next day at TV Eye in Queens. Bands palying include Timeshares, a Sister Kisser reunion, Iron Chic doing all of Not like this, Toys that Kill and a bunch of other bands. You can see the full line up below.