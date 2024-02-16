Jophus to release new album

by Em Moore
Jophus, the project of Kory Gregory of Prince Daddy and the Hyena, has announced a new album. It is called True Crime and will be out on March 8 via Counter Intuitive Records. The first single called “I Hear Chimes” has also been released. Jophus released a handful of singles in 2021. Check out the song and tracklist below.
True Crime Tracklist
1. Mabank, TX (My Little Predicament)
2. Drool
3. These Kids
4. Sine Qua Non
5. All Sorts Of It
6. High Roller
7. Johnny Peebles (Adult Summers Pt 3)
8. When Did You Stop?
9. Something Special
10. I Hear Chimes