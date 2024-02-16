Bikini Kill have announced the supporting bands for their upcoming tour of Mexico and South America. Cremalleras, The Biggs, Bertha Lutz, Florcadaver, Sin Lenceria, Barbi Recanati, Las Rataspunk, DJ La Chinoise, As Mercenaries e Paula Rebellato, Punho de Mahin, and Weedra will be joining them on select dates. Bikini Kill will be touring Europe and the UK in June and touring North America starting in August. Check out the updated dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Mar 03
|Pabellon Oeste
|Mexico City, MX
|w/Cremalleras
|Mar 05
|Audio
|San Paulo, BR
|w/The Biggs, Bertha Lutz, Florcadaver
|Mar 07
|Blondie
|Santiago, CL
|w/Sin Lenceria
|Mar 09
|C Complejo Art Media
|Buenos, Aires, AR
|w/Barbi Recanati
|Mar 12
|Teatro Leguia
|Lima, PE
|w/Las Rataspunk, DJ La Chinoise
|Mar 14
|Audio
|Sao Paulo, BR
|w/As Mercenarias e Paula Rebellato, Punho de Mahin, Weedra