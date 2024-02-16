Bikini Kill announce supporting bands for Latin America tour

Bikini Kill
by Tours

Bikini Kill have announced the supporting bands for their upcoming tour of Mexico and South America. Cremalleras, The Biggs, Bertha Lutz, Florcadaver, Sin Lenceria, Barbi Recanati, Las Rataspunk, DJ La Chinoise, As Mercenaries e Paula Rebellato, Punho de Mahin, and Weedra will be joining them on select dates. Bikini Kill will be touring Europe and the UK in June and touring North America starting in August. Check out the updated dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Mar 03Pabellon OesteMexico City, MXw/Cremalleras
Mar 05AudioSan Paulo, BRw/The Biggs, Bertha Lutz, Florcadaver
Mar 07BlondieSantiago, CLw/Sin Lenceria
Mar 09C Complejo Art MediaBuenos, Aires, ARw/Barbi Recanati
Mar 12Teatro LeguiaLima, PEw/Las Rataspunk, DJ La Chinoise
Mar 14AudioSao Paulo, BRw/As Mercenarias e Paula Rebellato, Punho de Mahin, Weedra