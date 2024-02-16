Wine Lips: “Derailer”

by Em Moore
Wine Lips have released a new song called “Derailer”. The song is off their recently announced album Super Mega Ultra which will be out on April 5 via Stomp Records. The band has also released the tracklist for the album. Wine Lips released their album Mushroom Death Sex Bummer Party in 2021. Check out the song and tracklist below.
Super Mega Ultra Tracklist
1. Derailer
2. High on Your Own Supply
3. Killjoy
4. Fried IV
5. New Jazz
6. Stimulation
7. Six Pack
8. Serotonin
9. Stella
10. Lemon Party
11. Burn the Witch
12. Cash Man