Podcast 5 hours ago by Em Moore

Episode #648.69 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode, John and Em talk about Third Eye Blind’s $800 gold record, Bad Cop/Bad Cop recurring new music, the lineup for NOFX’s final shows, the Melvins upcoming album, NoMeansNo’s new book, and pay tribute to the late Mojo Nixon. Listen to the episode below!