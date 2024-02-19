Rebelmatic to release live album

Rebelmatic
by

Rebelmatic have announced that they will be releasing a live album. It was recorded at Fuzz Fest in Morgantown, West Virginia in 2023 and will be released with DCxPC Live, DCxPC Live Vol. 18 Rebelmatic Live at Fuzz Fest WV will be out digitally as well as available for physical pre-order on February 23. Rebelmatic released their EP Mourning Dove in 2022. Check out the tracklist below.

DCxPC Live Vol. 18 Rebelmatic Live at Fuzz Fest WV Tracklist

Pony

Insult to Injury

Blood and Gold

Feel Some Type of Way

Show n Prove

Born to Win

Get It Off

Top of the Morning

Morgantown is the Place Where We At

Emergency Brake