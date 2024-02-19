Rebelmatic to release live album

Rebelmatic have announced that they will be releasing a live album. It was recorded at Fuzz Fest in Morgantown, West Virginia in 2023 and will be released with DCxPC Live, DCxPC Live Vol. 18 Rebelmatic Live at Fuzz Fest WV will be out digitally as well as available for physical pre-order on February 23. Rebelmatic released their EP Mourning Dove in 2022. Check out the tracklist below.