16 hours ago by Em Moore

Initiate have released their Audiotree Live session. The band played “Myopia”, “One In The Same”, “Lavender”, and “What You Sow” from their 2020 EP Lavender and “Waste Your Life”, “Fool”, “Amend”, “Fire Starter”, and “Alone At The Bottom” from their 2023 album Cerebral Circus. Check out the session below.